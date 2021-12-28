WLOX Careers
Biloxi Police investigate toddler's death; No charges filed at this time

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A two-year-old died Monday morning after his mother found him unresponsive and called 911 for help. Now, Biloxi Police are trying to figure out what exactly happened.

Investigators say the mom called for help around 6 a.m. from the 300 block of St. Mary Blvd. First responders arrived and took the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed, but the case is still under investigation by Biloxi Police Department, the Harrison County Coroner’s Office, and the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

If you have any information that could help, call Biloxi Police at (228) 435-6112, (228) 392-0641, or email the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us

