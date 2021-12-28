WLOX Careers
3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas gas station

Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store with a 40-caliber pistol. Investigators say he fired at least 20 rounds, killing three teens between the ages of 14 and 16.(Source: Garland Police Department via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GARLAND, Texas (AP) - Police say three teenagers were killed and a fourth was critically wounded when another teen opened fire inside a Dallas-area gas station.

Police say they arrested a 14-year-old boy who they suspect as the shooter on Monday.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the Dallas suburb of Garland.

Police say the shooter exited a white pickup truck, opened the door to the store and began firing inside. The shooter then got back into the truck, which sped away.

Police say the four people who were shot were boys ages 14 to 16. Three were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

