2,698 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

246 new cases and 3 deaths were reported in the six lower counties on Tuesday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,698 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths in the state Monday. That total is for the 24-hour period between 3pm Sunday and 3pm Monday.

In the six lower counties, 246 new cases were reported in the following counties: Harrison County (117), Jackson County (79), Pearl River County (28), Hancock County (18), George County (3), and Stone County (1). Three new deaths were reported in Harrison County (2) and Stone County (1). All three of those deaths occurred between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.

As of Dec. 27 at 3pm, there have been a total of 535,258 cases and 10,420 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George514780739
Hancock79941327915
Harrison35,68256753779
Jackson25,33639328541
Pearl River994024421042
Stone3724678814
As of Dec. 26, there were 326 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 89 were in the ICU and 47 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 47% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 24. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

