WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

2 children killed, 4 injured in South Florida hit-and-run

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Two children were killed and another four children were hospitalized with injuries when a car plowed into them and fled the scene in South Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it was investigating what happened Monday outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Florida, along with the Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately provide ages for any of the children.

Steven Gollan, a battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday night that the hospitalized children were “severely injured.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened before noon in the area between Bechtel Blvd. and Hickory Dr. in Ocean...
Man killed on train tracks in Ocean Springs
A Gulf Coast woman is distraught after her vehicle was stolen within 30 minutes of visiting...
Police searching for woman’s car full of kids’ presents taken on Christmas Day
Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Johnte Vidal Pouerie of Greely, Colorado and a...
Two arrested in death of Gulfport teen found off Hwy 15
Juwaine Ashford, 21, was booked with negligent homicide after New Orleans police said he...
After ‘inadvertently’ killing fishing partner on Christmas Eve, man arrested by NOPD
Sheriff Mike Ezell said 40-year-old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
Two Moss Point men arrested after Christmas Eve kidnapping

Latest News

Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Suspected carjacker charged in killing of good Samaritan
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
NBA changes COVID protocols, shortens path to return to play
Biloxi will be asking Harrison County for help getting American Rescue Plan money to make water...
Biloxi will ask Harrison County for help getting extra COVID-19 relief funds
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Holmes jury ends fourth inconclusive day of deliberations