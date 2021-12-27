WLOX Careers
Warm and humid tonight. Few showers tomorrow.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The rest of the night is going to be warm and muggy. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday morning, and some patchy fog will be possible. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

It’s going to be another spring-like day on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers are possible in the afternoon, but we’ll have a better chance for hit or miss showers and storms in the evening.

More showers and storms are possible on Wednesday, and highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see scattered showers and storms on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

Hit or miss showers are possible on Saturday, and it’s going to be warm with highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front moving in on Sunday will bring showers and storms. We may cool down through the day, and temperatures could crash into the 30s by Monday morning!

