Two arrested in death of Gulfport teen found off Hwy 15

Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Johnte Vidal Pouerie of Greely, Colorado and a...
Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Johnte Vidal Pouerie of Greely, Colorado and a 14-year-old juvenile from Gulfport were arrested on charges of homicide. This photo shows Pouerie after a 2019 arrest.(Harrison County jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Gulfport teenager earlier this month.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Johnte Vidal Pouerie of Greely, Colorado and a 14-year-old juvenile from Gulfport were arrested on charges of homicide.

The arrest comes after Harrison County deputies located a body in the area of Posey Bridge Road and Highway 15 in Saucier on Dec. 17.

The person was later identified as 16-year-old LaZarius Smith of Gulfport.

During the investigation, Pouerie and the juvenile were determined as suspects and were located with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The sheriff said there could be more arrests as the investigation continues.

Pouerie and the juvenile are held in the Harrison County jail on one charge of homicide in lieu of a $1,000,000 bond each set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.

