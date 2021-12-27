WLOX Careers
Private companies could manage some Mississippi state parks

(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some state parks in Mississippi could come under private management in coming months.

Jennifer Head is communications director for the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. She tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that the department will soon seek bids from vendors to handle functions of at least one park.

Republican Bill Kinkade of Byhalia is chairman of the House Wildlife Committee. He says some state parks that could see private management are Hugh White in Grenada, John Kyle in Sardis, John Cossar in Oakland and Wall Doxey in Holly Springs.

A legislative watchdog group says only five state parks are profitable.

