Post-Christmas shopping appears as busy as it’s been all holiday season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The time for Christmas shopping isn’t as clearly defined as it once was, but, for sure, it’s not over yet.

In fact, the stores appeared to be as busy the day after Christmas as they have been all holiday season.

Play and Talk is no exception.

For the retro game store at Gulfport Premium Outlets, it’s a typical Sunday, and huge after-Christmas sales aren’t necessary to draw people in.

“You know, this is what it usually what it looks like - pretty busy. The big reason why we have people come in here is not necessarily that we incentivize. It’s just family; it’s community-driven. We like to have people around here and people like to come shop with us,” said Timothy West, a sales associate at Play and Talk.

With that said, this holiday season has been big for the store, which has been operating since 2014.

“Oh, absolutely,” West said. “Our best year yet. The great thing about Play and Talk is it’s an expanding business. It’s constantly growing and we’re constantly evaluating, innovating and evolving.”

One thing, however, doesn’t change.

“What I like to say about Play and Tuck is that it’s that it’s an experience,” he added. “You look around here and it’s retro games. You’re taking a step back to the past.”

Edgewater Mall in Biloxi had plenty of business, and not just for returns. The incentive for many shoppers was the special sales prices to clear out inventory and stretch out the season as long as possible.

“I’m looking for the great deals and, yeah, I usually do go out after the holiday if you’ve been in the house,” said Tiffany Odom of Biloxi. “It’s fun to get out.”

Amy Rutledge of Georgia is vacationing on the Coast with her family, and shopping after Christmas was in the plan.

“It’s for me, it’s for the family, for next Christmas,” she said. “So, yes, that’s what we do. It’s also a tradition. I love to shop. So, I can’t ever get enough.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.