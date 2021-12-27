WLOX Careers
Police probe video linked to Windsor Castle Christmas breach

Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day,...
Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has stayed at Windsor Castle instead of spending Christmas at her Sandringham estate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — British police say they are investigating a video linked to a man armed with a crossbow who was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

The video, obtained by The Sun newspaper, showed a masked person in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to “assassinate” Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sun said the video was sent from the suspect’s Snapchat account shortly before he was arrested.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man within the grounds of Windsor Castle after a security breach took place on Christmas morning.

Officers found a crossbow after searching the man. Police said the suspect is in custody under the Mental Health Act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

