One killed on train tracks in Ocean Springs; Portion of Government St. closed

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead on the railroad tracks and a section of Government St. is closed in Ocean Springs while police investigate and emergency crews tend to the victim.

The accident happened before noon on Monday. At 12:30pm, Government St. was closed between Bechtel Blvd. and Hickory Dr. The stopped train is also blocking traffic from crossing at Holcomb Blvd., which is a good distance from the scene of the accident. Police advise drivers to avoid the entire area while the investigation unfolds.

WLOX News has a crew on the scene, and we’ll update this story as we receive more information on the victim, and what lead to this tragic death.

Government St. in @OceanSpringsMS closed between Bechtel and Hickory while @OceanSpringsPD investigate death on RR tracks.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/uDirm81k5B — John Fitzhugh (@JFitzhughWLOX) December 27, 2021

