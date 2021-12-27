WLOX Careers
One killed on train tracks in Ocean Springs; Portion of Government St. closed

At 12:30pm, Government St. was closed between Bechtel Blvd. and Hickory Dr.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead on the railroad tracks and a section of Government St. is closed in Ocean Springs while police investigate and emergency crews tend to the victim.

The accident happened before noon on Monday. At 12:30pm, Government St. was closed between Bechtel Blvd. and Hickory Dr. The stopped train is also blocking traffic from crossing at Holcomb Blvd., which is a good distance from the scene of the accident. Police advise drivers to avoid the entire area while the investigation unfolds.

WLOX News has a crew on the scene, and we’ll update this story as we receive more information on the victim, and what lead to this tragic death.

