Monday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The trend ever since Christmas has been warm and muggy and that won’t be changing today. Morning fog will be possible then skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Can’t rule out an stray shower or two somewhere in South Mississippi today but most locations should stay rain-free. Better rain chances tomorrow and Wednesday thanks to increasing atmospheric moisture across the Gulf Coast region ahead of a frontal system to our northwest. This front will get closer to us and eventually stall or fall apart which will keep us under rain chances for the second half of the week and the weekend which could make planning tricky for any New Year’s festivities. One to two inches of rainfall possible over the next seven days in South Mississippi based on current projections.

