Liquor stores preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While some are cleaning up the remnants of Christmas, others are already preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations, but some typical liquors we like to drink might be in short supply heading into 2022.

If you went out to your local liquor store for your favorite brands ahead of the holidays, you might’ve had some trouble.

Local stores have done what they could to make sure their shelves are stocked with whatever you needed, but manufacturers haven’t been able to keep up with the demand of certain brands.

It’s been difficult to get the materials to make corks, to get labels printed and to even make glass for bottles.

On top of that, it’s hard in general to have the workforce needed to make and transport the alcohol.

All of those troubles trickle down to us on the local level but some stores in our area say they are getting ready for another surge in demand ahead of New Years

“Hopefully we’ve prepared enough for that and have our champagne and stuff ready, said Michelle Acosta, assistant manager of Prince Wine and Liquor in Biloxi. “I hope that people, even if things get canceled, which they may in light of everything, I hope that they still try to have some fun at home and enjoy that and have their get-togethers and everyone tries to remain safe, but also remember that we still have to live.”

Store owners said it’s best to buy early instead of waiting until the last minute.

