DMR announces Jan. 1 changes to shrimping area, fishing seasons

Several commercial and recreational fishing seasons are opening and closing with the start of the new year.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources want to remind shrimpers that all waters north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, as provided by law and the regulations of the MDMR.

All other Mississippi territorial waters legal to shrimping will remain open. For more information about this closure, call the Shrimp Information Hotline at 1-866-938-7295.

Several other commercial and recreational fishing seasons are opening and closing with the start of the new year.

Commercial fishing seasons for Gray Triggerfish (Balistes capriscus) and Greater Amberjack (Seriola dumerili), as well as the recreational and commercial harvest of Lane Snapper (Lutjanus synagris), will open in Mississippi territorial waters on January 1, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. local time.

The recreational fishing season for Gag (Mycteroperca microlepsis) will close in Mississippi territorial waters at 11:59 p.m. local time on December 31, 2021. The recreational season for Red Grouper (Epinephelus morio) will open in Mississippi territorial waters at 12:01 a.m. local time on January 1, 2022.

The commercial season for sharks (aggregated large coastal, Hammerheads, Black Tips and small coastals) will open in Mississippi territorial waters at 12:01 a.m. local time on January 1, 2022. The state season will run concurrent with the federal shark season in the Western Gulf of Mexico Sub-Region.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

