Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal stabbing of her 34-year-old boyfriend Harrison Stephen Foster.(Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department via Facebook)
By Lucas Sellem and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Missouri have arrested a 32-year-old woman accused of killing her boyfriend with a sword late at night on Christmas Eve.

Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a 911 call at 11:05 p.m. on Christmas Eve at 378 Barberry St. The call was from a woman who said she had killed her boyfriend with a sword.

The woman, identified as 32-year-old Brittany Wilson from Cape Girardeau, was found by officers at the doorway to the residence with the sword in the front lawn.

Police say they found her deceased boyfriend, 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster, in the bedroom with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

According to officers, Wilson said she and Foster had taken some methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Wilson told officers that she believed Foster has had several other entities living inside his body for the past several months. She told officers that by stabbing Foster, she was “setting him free” of his entities.

Officers say she also claimed that Foster was harvesting body parts from individuals.

After stabbing Foster a total of three times, Wilson called the police.

She was taken into custody and transported to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail. She was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

Wilson’s cash bond has been set at $2 million.

Copyright 2021 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

