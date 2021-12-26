WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Warm temperatures provide beachfront Christmas for families on the Gulf Coast

By Mike Lacy
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The weather may not have been a post-card perfect winter wonderland, but it did provide a nice backdrop for a beachfront Christmas celebration.

And it was a good day to start a new family holiday tradition.

“So, we just all decided that on Christmas Day, we were going to Christmas pajamas,” said Antron Green of Tupelo. “And, we just wanted to come out to the beach and enjoy it together. And I love pajamas.”

For Green, this was a good time to do something different.

“For the past year or so with COVID, everything’s just been terrible,” he said. “So, it’s great for all of us to get together to celebrate Christmas come out here and make memories.”

The matriarch of the family, Bessie Stephens, wasn’t sure at first about the new holiday uniform.

“I’m like, ‘Can you find some big enough for your granny?’ “she said with a laugh.

Bessie Stephens of Tupelo has a prayer of thanks with her family as they enjoy a moment on the...
Bessie Stephens of Tupelo has a prayer of thanks with her family as they enjoy a moment on the beach on Christmas Day.(wlox)

But she loved the beach setting, the warm temperatures and her family.

“I love it. It is just beautiful,” Stephens said. “Ain’t God real? Isn’t he wonderful? I’m just thanking God that we all are living to see another Christmas. With all that’s going on in the world, we’re just giving God praise and thank him for being here,” said Stephens.

This is the kind of tradition that may stick with the younger generation.

“Yeah, you know, when I start my family, I want to do stuff like this too,” said Torry Thompson. “I like it.”

The warm winter day was the difference between staying indoors after the big meal and going outdoors to work off some holiday calories in the sand.

Simon Partridge was just fine with the temperatures and for good reason.

“Back home in England, it’s really cold right now,” he said. “We’re here just visiting friends and family and it’s nice to come down to the beach and enjoy the water on Christmas Day. It’s not something I normally get to do.”

And the setting set the stage for a nice return trip.

“This is the first time we’ve been back to see friends and family for two and a half years,” Partridge said. “That’s made it extra special to come back to Mississippi.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
In keeping with the holiday tradition, 13-year-old Cassidy Bohannon of Hurley wrote a letter to...
Letter to Santa brings Christmas magic to Coast girl thanks to USPS and a generous stranger
They traveled to the African nation of Malawi on a mission to help their fellow man. But, when...
Two South Mississippi missionaries return, but six are still being held in Africa due to COVID-19 protocol
The legislature will get to work next month on new laws for 2022.
Notable new laws formed in Miss. in 2022
It was opened by Renee Loranger. She recently won the Food Network Halloween Baking Championship.
Food Network baking champion cooks up new business in Waveland

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 12.25.21
Unseasonably warm temperatures continue
A charitable organization called Sharing and Caring spent Christmas Day giving away free meals...
Stone County group gives hundreds of free holiday meals
If you are one of the many who put up a real tree this year, there are multiple locations...
LIST: Where to recycle your Christmas tree in South Mississippi
Salvation Army
Salvation Army fulfills Gulfport family’s Christmas wish