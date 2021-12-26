WLOX Careers
Spring-like warmth is here to stay

By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
It’s going to be another warm day! We’ll see highs in the mid 70s this afternoon. Rain chances will be slim, but a stray shower is possible. A few more peeks of sun are expected by the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will only drop into the mid 60s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be warm with highs in the mid 70s, and an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. We’ll have a slightly better chance for showers and a few storms on Tuesday through Thursday. It will stay very warm with highs in the mid 70s.

New Year’s Eve will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 70s. There will be a chance for a few showers. New Year’s Day will be similar with highs in the mid 70s.

