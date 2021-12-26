WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CNN) - A Christmas Day tragedy in Eastern Pennsylvania claimed three lives.

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in Quakertown, a suburb of Philadelphia.

Police say three people, 41-year-old Eric King and his two sons, died in the blaze.

King’s wife and their other child were rescued from the house and hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the King family. As of Saturday afternoon, more than $200,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
In keeping with the holiday tradition, 13-year-old Cassidy Bohannon of Hurley wrote a letter to...
Letter to Santa brings Christmas magic to Coast girl thanks to USPS and a generous stranger
They traveled to the African nation of Malawi on a mission to help their fellow man. But, when...
Two South Mississippi missionaries return, but six are still being held in Africa due to COVID-19 protocol
The legislature will get to work next month on new laws for 2022.
Notable new laws formed in Miss. in 2022
It was opened by Renee Loranger. She recently won the Food Network Halloween Baking Championship.
Food Network baking champion cooks up new business in Waveland

Latest News

FILE - Harvey Evans, left, and Barbara Cook arrive for a dress rehearsal of the New York...
Harvey Evans, actor in Broadway’s golden years, dies at 80
Eric's First Alert Forecast 12.25.21
Unseasonably warm temperatures continue
"He-Man" from Masters of the Universe on Day One at Comic-Con International on Thursday, July...
‘He-Man’ artist and toy designer T. Mark Taylor dies at 80
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden meet virtually with U.S. troops serving around...
Bidens mark Christmas with holiday calls to service members