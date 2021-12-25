LIST: Where to recycle your Christmas tree in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Christmas is over and, for many, that means taking down the tree. If you are one of the many who put up a real tree this year, there are multiple locations throughout South Mississippi where you can drop it off to be recycled.

Tree collection sites will be clearly marked. Residents are asked to remove trees from bags and take off all ornaments, lights, and stands before dropping off a tree. Flocked trees will be taken but artificial trees will not be accepted.

Trees can also be placed curbside for regularly scheduled rubbish collection days in unincorporated areas.

Harrison County will open its drop-off locations on Dec. 26 and keep them open through Jan. 10. You can find them at the following:

Mississippi Power’s Plant Watson on Cowan-Lorraine Rd., Gulfport

Rodenburg Ave. Hwy. 90 Parking Bay, Biloxi

Courthouse Road Pier, Gulfport

Long Beach Harbor, Long Beach

Pass Christian Harbor, Pass Christian

Jackson County opened its locations on Dec. 24 and will keep them open through Jan. 31. You can find those at the following sites:

Jackson County Landfill, 10501 Seaman Rd., Vancleave

Jackson County Recreation Department, Ballpark Rd., Vancleave)

Jackson County East Road Barn, Hwy. 63, Escatawpa

Jackson County West Road Barn, Hwy. 609, St. Martin

Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula

Recycling Christmas trees saves space in our local landfills and discourages illegal dumping. The county landfill processes old Christmas trees into composting material and it will be used to improve soil conditions at the landfill.

