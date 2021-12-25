WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

LIST: Where to recycle your Christmas tree in South Mississippi

If you are one of the many who put up a real tree this year, there are multiple locations...
If you are one of the many who put up a real tree this year, there are multiple locations throughout South Mississippi where you can drop it off to be recycled.(Loren Ryland)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Christmas is over and, for many, that means taking down the tree. If you are one of the many who put up a real tree this year, there are multiple locations throughout South Mississippi where you can drop it off to be recycled.

Tree collection sites will be clearly marked. Residents are asked to remove trees from bags and take off all ornaments, lights, and stands before dropping off a tree. Flocked trees will be taken but artificial trees will not be accepted.

Trees can also be placed curbside for regularly scheduled rubbish collection days in unincorporated areas.

Harrison County will open its drop-off locations on Dec. 26 and keep them open through Jan. 10. You can find them at the following:

  • Mississippi Power’s Plant Watson on Cowan-Lorraine Rd., Gulfport
  • Rodenburg Ave. Hwy. 90 Parking Bay, Biloxi
  • Courthouse Road Pier, Gulfport
  • Long Beach Harbor, Long Beach
  • Pass Christian Harbor, Pass Christian

Jackson County opened its locations on Dec. 24 and will keep them open through Jan. 31. You can find those at the following sites:

  • Jackson County Landfill, 10501 Seaman Rd., Vancleave
  • Jackson County Recreation Department, Ballpark Rd., Vancleave)
  • Jackson County East Road Barn, Hwy. 63, Escatawpa
  • Jackson County West Road Barn, Hwy. 609, St. Martin
  • Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula

Recycling Christmas trees saves space in our local landfills and discourages illegal dumping. The county landfill processes old Christmas trees into composting material and it will be used to improve soil conditions at the landfill.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
In keeping with the holiday tradition, 13-year-old Cassidy Bohannon of Hurley wrote a letter to...
Letter to Santa brings Christmas magic to Coast girl thanks to USPS and a generous stranger
They traveled to the African nation of Malawi on a mission to help their fellow man. But, when...
Two South Mississippi missionaries return, but six are still being held in Africa due to COVID-19 protocol
The legislature will get to work next month on new laws for 2022.
Notable new laws formed in Miss. in 2022
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help

Latest News

Salvation Army
Salvation Army fulfills Gulfport family’s Christmas wish
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Ahead of family Christmas parties and at-home celebrations, bottles are flying off the shelves...
Gulf Coast liquor stores trying to keep shelves stocked for holidays
Ahead of family Christmas parties and at-home celebrations, bottles are flying off the shelves...
Gulf Coast liquor stores trying to keep shelves stocked for holidays