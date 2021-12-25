WLOX Careers
Hattiesburg Zoo saw growth, expansion in 2021

The Hattiesburg Zoo was first established in 1950 but has steadily grown into a huge regional attraction. So far in 2021, over 220,000 people have visited the zoo.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is home to one of the most unique places in the State of Mississippi.

The zoo’s director of guest services, Demetric Kelly, spoke about some recent additions.

“Recently in May of 2021, we opened our Expansion in Africa here at the zoo which welcomed two new giraffes, two hyenas and two Colobus monkeys but that is not the only new animals we have,” said Kelly. “We have here also some Peccary pigs, as well as welcomed a new Wallaby baby and a new sloth baby.”

“So great things are happening this year for us, and we haven’t slowed down at all. And so, we are looking forward to another great year.”

Kelly also talked about what exhibits and activities visitors like to do while at the zoo.

“Well here at the zoo, they truly enjoy our sloth experience which is about a 45-minute encounter with our sloths here at the Asbury Discovery Center,” Kelly said.

The new giraffe area is another hot spot for tourists.

“...As well as our giraffe feeding experience. We do this each day at 2 p.m., so you can definitely can get a chance to come out and feed the giraffes along with our other normal attractions,” Kelly said.

The Hattiesburg Zoo keeps going and adding new attractions.

