Food Network baking champion cooks up new business in Waveland

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Ground Zero Museum in Waveland, you can learn some history along with dessert at the Sugar Pop Bakery.

It was opened by Renee Loranger. She recently won the Food Network Halloween Baking Championship. She took her earnings and opened up the shop about six weeks ago.

“It’s also on Coleman Ave. I’m excited to be part of bringing Coleman Ave. back,” Loranger said. “We’re excited and hoping other businesses will join us down Coleman Ave.”

I’m the last few months, Renee Loranger won the Did Network’s Halloween Baking contest, took the winnings & opened the Sugar Pop Baking Company in Waveland. pic.twitter.com/4UMDKoKgrm — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) December 24, 2021

Last year she finished runner-up at the championship. This year, she baked up a crown.

“Being on Food Network has always been a dream of mine, so that in itself has been one big dream. I’ve been wanting to do this ever since I was a pastry chef for other people. I’ve wanted to open my own and do my own thing. I’ve learned so many things from so many chefs along the way,” Loranger added.

Here’s what else is cool. The bakery is in the building where the Ground Zero Museum is located. Customers can check out the museum and also get dessert. pic.twitter.com/Flj8r3sZGa — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) December 24, 2021

In this particular case, Renee said this has been a dream come true and a great way to get business going in the area.

“It’s been a real dream.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.