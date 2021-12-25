WLOX Careers
Food Network baking champion cooks up new business in Waveland

By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Ground Zero Museum in Waveland, you can learn some history along with dessert at the Sugar Pop Bakery.

It was opened by Renee Loranger. She recently won the Food Network Halloween Baking Championship. She took her earnings and opened up the shop about six weeks ago.

“It’s also on Coleman Ave. I’m excited to be part of bringing Coleman Ave. back,” Loranger said. “We’re excited and hoping other businesses will join us down Coleman Ave.”

Last year she finished runner-up at the championship. This year, she baked up a crown.

“Being on Food Network has always been a dream of mine, so that in itself has been one big dream. I’ve been wanting to do this ever since I was a pastry chef for other people. I’ve wanted to open my own and do my own thing. I’ve learned so many things from so many chefs along the way,” Loranger added.

In this particular case, Renee said this has been a dream come true and a great way to get business going in the area.

“It’s been a real dream.”

