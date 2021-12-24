Surge in COVID-19 cases causes the Scarlet Pearl to mask up again

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A recent surge in coronavirus cases is now causing one Coast casino to re-implement a mask mandate for staff.

Scarlet Pearl, unfortunately, in correlation with what’s going on in the community, has seen a recent uptick of COVID-19 positive cases with their own employees. The casino ordered all employees to wear masks.

Casino leaders are also making booster shots mandatory for its 72 managers.

“We monitor the positive COVID cases in our clinic pretty closely. Over the past week, we’ve seen doubling of the positives,” said Memorial Hospital Director of Advanced Practice Anne Musgrove. “For a while, it was one or two a day, then it increased to four and then eight. Rapidly, today, within the course of an hour, we saw 10 positives come across the report.”

Top healthcare professionals said the omicron variant is highly transmissible. That’s highly concerning for Musgrove and Memorial as well as the casino they service.

“Of course, people are having Christmas programs, school events, and wrapping things up in their holiday gatherings,” said Musgrove. “But we know that the big gatherings are coming this weekend.”

No word yet on a requirement for all employees to get the booster. Meanwhile, health officials are bracing for the imminent surge.

“Definitely have concern for our immunocompromised community members, particularly, as families gather,” said Musgrove.

There’s currently no timetable for the mask mandate to be lifted at the D’Iberville casino.

