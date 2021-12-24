WLOX Careers
Pascagoula missionary group stuck in Africa due to COVID-19 protocol

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AFRICA (WLOX) - They traveled to the African nation of Malawi on a mission to help their fellow man. But, when it came time to leave, a group of Pascagoula missionaries was denied an exit visa.

Shiquita Wells and five other women have been stuck in Lilongwe, Malawi for five days because of problems with COVID test results. The group believes they are being targeted for extortion by people.

‘We’re at an undisclosed location right now and we’re laying low,” said Wells. “A lot of things are happening and we’re receiving phone calls. And we are afraid. It’s not a comfortable situation at all.”

Wells came with a group of eight missionaries led by her husband, Pastor LeJarius Wells. The members of the New Manna International Ministries in Pascagoula traveled despite warnings about the new Omicron variant that originated in South Africa.

They arrived on December 12 and had a successful mission. The group helped out an orphanage, a home for seniors and attended a conference.

“We had checked each one of our objectives that we came to do and it was successful,” said Wells. “Everything changed at the moment that we came to get the test results.”

Five of the members got their results from the hospital where they were tested, but the hospital demanded that three pay an additional $150 each to get their results. Without the results, they could not leave. The U.S. embassy has not been much help so far. Charlette Willis is Well’s mother.

“The embassy is telling us that we must go back and take a test again. They want us to stay here for 10 days,” said Charlette Willis.

All the tests they have taken so far have been negative for COVID.

“We have to go back to the same people that wanted money to release our results,” said Willis.

Somehow, Pastor Wells and another missionary were allowed to leave Malawi, though there is no word yet that they have safely returned to the U.S.

“We are praying that they’re OK. We’re praying that they’re OK and we’re keeping the faith,” said Wells. “We’re needing someone to help us get out of here.”

The hope is that once back in the states, Pastor Wells can do more to help them.

“We want to go home to our families. I have three children. I have three children, John, that when they wake up on Christmas morning, the promise momma made, that I will be back, they’re gonna look around and I won’t be there. None of us will be there...for our families, for our children.

The U.S. State Department told WLOX that “foreign governments may implement restrictions with little notice” and travelers should “be sure to make contingency plans as your trip may be severely disrupted and it may be difficult to arrange travel back to the United States.”

