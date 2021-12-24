Letter to Santa brings Christmas magic to Coast girl thanks to USPS and a generous stranger

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - You’re never too young or too old to believe in Christmas magic. A South Mississippi girl found that out this week after getting her Christmas wishes granted, and it all started with a letter to the North Pole.

In keeping with a holiday tradition, 13-year-old Cassidy Bohannon wrote out her letter to Santa Claus this year, carefully printing her wish list before sticking the letter in the mailbox so it could be delivered to Kris Kringle himself.

In small, neat handwriting, Cassidy wished Santa well and told him that she would like a Hydroflask with a straw (in lavender, please), stickers, jewelry from Shein and Pure Vita, some clothes, and - if he’s feeling extra generous - a golf cart.

In small, neat handwriting, 13-year-old Cassie Bohannon asked Santa for a golf cart, a hydraflask (in lavender, please), jewelry from Shein and Pure Vida, a tie blanket and some new clothes. (Submitted)

Cassidy and her mother Terri Bohannon were both surprised when, the week before Christmas, four gifts arrived in the mail addressed to the teen.

Unbeknownst to the Hurley residents, the letter was intercepted by Santa’s elves at the United States Postal Services. It’s part of a program that USPS has taken part in for more than 100 years called Operation Santa.

Cassidy Bohannon of Hurley was surprised the week before Christmas when four wrapped gifts arrived at her house. The gifts were sent as part of USPS's Operation Santa program, which has been around for more than 100 years. (Submitted)

Letters to Kris Kringle are posted on the USPS’s website with the sender’s personal information covered. Registered users can then browse the letters and choose to gift children with items from their wishlists if they choose.

This year, Cassidy’s letter was chosen by a generous stranger in Washington, D.C.

“Every year, many letters get sent to the North Pole - so many that it’s difficult to answer them all! But this year, with the help of the United States Postal Service, generous people all around the country were able to deliver cheer by adopting these letters,” reads the note that was included with the four wrapped gifts.

It wasn’t until the week of Christmas that Terri Bohannon learned about USPS's Operation Santa program when she checked the mail and discovered presents for her tween daughter that were accompanied by a letter. (Submitted)

Cassidy’s mom let her open two of the gifts ahead of Christmas, where to the 13-year-old’s delight, she found several rings, necklaces and bracelets that she had asked Santa for. The second package contained a bracelet-making kit, which Cassidy also was excited to receive.

Cassidy chose to wait until Christmas morning to open the other two gifts, said her mother.

“Cassidy is 13 and truly loves Christmas and Santa...She is the most kind hearted, loving, respectful, beautiful girl in the world (yes, I’m a little biased). She loves school and all her teachers,” said Terri Bohannon about her daughter, who is in the eighth grade at East Central Middle School.

The program began in 1912 when then-Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local postmasters to allow employees and citizens to respond to letters addressed to Santa Claus and the program came to be known as Operation Santa.

In the 1940s, mail volume increased to the point where the Post Office Department invited charitable organizations and corporations to participate for philanthropic purposes —providing written responses and small gifts.

Over the years, the program took on a life of its own. And today cities around the country have established successful programs with recognized charitable organizations, major corporations, local businesses and Postal Service employees, making a major difference in the lives of the children coast to coast.

In 2020, the program went nationwide. Letters were accepted from every location and could be adopted by anyone. The letters had to be addressed to Santa’s official US Postal Service address: 123 ELF ROAD, NORTH POLE 88888. Packages could be shipped from 19,000 post offices around the country.

For more information on how to participate next year, visit Operation Santa’s website.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.