Gulf Coast bakeries see a rush prior to Christmas Eve

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Everyone’s getting ready for Christmas dinner and all the bread and dessert that comes with it.

Here at Electrick Maid bakery, they’ve done about 800 orders for bread and rolls for commercial customers.

Harrel Balius said they’ve been doing this since 1924 and this is one of their busiest times of the year. He said it begins just before Thanksgiving and runs all the way through Mardi Gras.

“Once we get to Thanksgiving, it’s what we call the holiday season, with everyone doing Christmas parties and stuff like that,” said Balius. “The day or two before Christmas is really rushed. we get Christmas, then we get ready for Mardi Gras.”

Lots of bread and other baked goods are being cranked out at Electrick Maid bakery in Biloxi as the Christmas rush continues. pic.twitter.com/gWfzcN0Kow — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) December 23, 2021

He said they’ve already had special orders for Mardi Gras parties. This year has been a little busier than 2020 when the pandemic slowed everything down.

“I think this year is a little bit better. I hope it is for all the businesses, so this year has been a little bit busier for us.”

The rush is on to get all those orders ready for Christmas Eve.

Balius also said they’ll take a week off after Christmas then get ready for Mardi Gras.

