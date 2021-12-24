Friday’s Forecast
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
It’s a not-so-crisp-mas eve today with the humidity and temperatures increasing across our region compared to the last couple of days. Expect partly cloudy skies today with hardly any rain. High temperatures will go all the way into the 70s today and will stay that way tomorrow for Christmas Day Saturday too. May see some better rain chances around the middle of second half of next week.
