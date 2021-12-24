WLOX Careers
Cincinnati officer gives $100 bills to KY residents who lost everything in deadly tornadoes

Sgt. Corlett began collecting donations to help.
Sgt. Corlett began collecting donations to help.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Sgt. Dave Corlett drove to Dawson Springs, Ky. to give residents who lost everything in the recent tornadoes a gift.

The department said Corlett began collecting funds to donate to residents who were impacted by the tornadoes - even an area business matched the contributions.

When he arrived in Dawson Springs, the mayor of neighboring Madisonville, Kevin Cotton, showed him around the damage and devastation.

Corlett then began passing out $12,000 worth of $100 bills to residents who were cleaning up.

“My heart is full and I urge each of you to enter this Christmas with a little more appreciation for what you have,” he said.

The department said Corlett is grateful for all who contributed and for allowing him to be the person to make the special delivery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

