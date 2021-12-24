WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor.

Police Chief James Kruger says the injuries were not life-threatening.

Kruger says three people were shot and a fourth person suffered an ankle injury while running away. One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago. Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released say they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped out of ambulance and was hit by a...
Patient hit by car after jumping out ambulance in Biloxi
Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
The teen’s body was found on Highway 15 south of Posey Bridge Road, according to Harrison...
Gulfport teen identified as victim in Harrison County homicide
Felicia Cox
Remains found confirmed as Felicia Cox
A video taken by a witness shows first responders working quickly to administer Narcan to a man...
Narcan used to save man’s life after overdose in Waveland parking lot, say police

Latest News

A boat moves along Wahweap Bay along the Upper Colorado River Basin, Wednesday, June 9, 2021,...
$2.5B headed to tribes for long-standing water settlements
They traveled to the African nation of Malawi on a mission to help their fellow man. But, when...
Pascagoula missionary group stuck in Africa due to COVID-19 protocol
A recent surge in coronavirus cases is now causing one Coast casino to re-implement a mask...
Surge in COVID-19 cases cause Scarlet Pearl casino to mask up again
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate