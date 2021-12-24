WLOX Careers
100 year old man has eaten Wheaties for breakfast every morning for decades. Now he’s on the box.
By Scott Saville
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Clarence Frett has been eating a bowl of Wheaties every morning for breakfast since he was in the Coast Guard in World War II.

“I dump a bowl of Wheaties and put a little sugar in it and put a little milk in it,” Frett said. “That’s my breakfast I don’t eat much more than that.”

Wheaties is 100 years old .Clarence will turn 100 next month. Clarence’s daughter Renee sent an email to General Mills to see if she could get her dad’s face on a Wheaties box. Just like the greatest of all time.

They came through.

“I was really surprised,” Frett said. “I’m going to have a lot of fun with it that’s for sure.”

Frett was a barber by trade. He started cutting hair while in the Coast Guard and never stopped.

He opened Frett Barber shop on 10th street in Marion in 1949, and cut hair until he was 88 years old. Frett Barber is now run by his daughters.

“Carrying on the tradition almost in Marion, an old fashion barbershop, what he started and what he worked hard for,” Renee said. “It is quite an honor it really is.”

Frett claims in addition to eating Wheaties every morning all the great friends he met at the barber shop kept him young.

“Meeting all the people and talking to them,” Frett said. “I really enjoyed being a barber.”

“why not shoot for the moon?” Renee said. “He’s very healthy and active. He is mentally sharp, so we will just keep him busy and eating Wheaties!”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

