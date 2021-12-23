WATCH: Holiday greetings from 7 Mississippi service members

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have received holiday greetings from seven service members from Mississippi.

U.S. Army Major Albert Spille, from Jackson, Mississippi, sends greetings from Germany

Lt. Teresa Meadows, from Long Beach, Mississippi, shares holiday greetings from aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Gulf of Oman

Tech. Sgt. Malcolm Bentley, from Columbus, Mississippi, sends wishes from Ali al Salem Air Base, Kuwait

Col. Brian Neese, from Biloxi, Mississippi, sends holiday greetings from the United Arab Emirates

Staff Sgt. Kimberly Smith, from Magee, Mississippi, sends greetings from the United Arab Emirates

Captain Teresa Allen, Brigade Personnel officer, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade from Columbus, Mississippi, sends holiday wishes from Germany

U.S. Army Captain Nathan Pfeiffer, from Carriere, Mississippi, sends holiday greetings from Camp Humphreys, South Korea

WLBT would like to wish all servicemen and women a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

