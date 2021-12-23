WLOX Careers
Volunteers distribute 300 boxes of food in Gulfport

On Wednesday in Gulfport, a big group stepped up to make sure as many as possible won’t go...
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The essentials of Christmas are presents under the tree and a full meal. On Wednesday in Gulfport, a big group stepped up to make sure as many as possible won’t go hungry on the holiday.

With no shortage of volunteers, food boxes were filled and handed out at Morning Star Baptist Church.

“I’m just out here having fun and helping the needy people,” said Brenda Ware, volunteer.

On just a 24 hour notice Morning Star Baptist Church teamed up with Extend a Hand, Help a Friend and Climb CDC to package and distribute 300 boxes of food.

“We’re accustomed to administering food drops, we have the infrastructure in place and we won’t turn down an opportunity to bless our community,” said John Whitfield, Morning Star Baptist Church Pastor.

Cars lined up for several blocks to receiving meals collected by Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank.

“I needed this because I have a lot of people in my family,” said food recipient Clara Casey.

Organizing food handouts like this one is just a small gesture that Whitfield knows can make a big difference.

“It helps to increase moral and self esteem,” Whitfield said. “It also serves some real needs, there are a lot of people in our community who are hurting financially and food is one of the things that people tend to do away with first so they can get medication, pay rent and things of that nature.”

Estella Hibbler and her family are set to have a Merry Christmas and will enjoy a full table after receiving one of the boxes of food.

“It’s a blessing into a blessing especially this time of the year as you say Christmas,” said Hibbler.

For more information on how you can receive food assistance or would like to get involved as a volunteer with “Feeding the Gulf Coast.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

