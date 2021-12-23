A Violent Year: Looking back on 2021′s Top Stories in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - 2021 was a violent year in South Mississippi especially when you look at officer-involved shootings.

A database compiled by the Washington Post said there were 11 fatal police-involved shootings in Mississippi, but it does not include four of the deaths on the Coast.

The string of officer-involved shootings began on January 15 at the Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi. There, a Harrison County deputy fatally shot a man who attacked him with a knife.

Shots have been fired at the Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi, according to officials. (WLOX)

A grand jury cleared the deputy in that shooting. There were three other fatal police-involved shootings in Biloxi this year.

On May 4, South Mississippi was shocked by the scene as multiple officers opened fire on a car after a 130-mile chase that ended on I-10 in Biloxi.

The incident resulted not only in the death of the suspect, Eric Derell Smith, but his 3-month-old son La’Mello Parker. Smith was suspected of killing two people in Louisiana before leading police on the multi-state chase.

Three month old La'Mello Parker died Monday after being caught in the middle of a shootout between Biloxi Police and his father, double murder suspect Eric Smith. (Parker family)

Gulfport and Long Beach police officers were each involved in one fatal police-involved shooting. Another occurred in Hancock County. That case involved deputies responding to a house in Pearlington by boat because of flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.

The man accused of shooting Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Boutte in February has pled not guilty in that death. Police reports say that man, Joseph Michael Rohrbacker, was shot by another deputy after Rohrbacker allegedly shot Boutte and the other officer.

Lt. Michael A. Boutte Sr. died in the line of the duty on Feb. 1, 2021. He was 57 years old. (Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.)

Three fatal shootings by Gulfport police officers in 2020 were determined to be justified by grand juries in 2021.

