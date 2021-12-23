WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (AP) — Universal Orlando is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Christmas Eve as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant.

Daily cases of coronavirus have quadrupled in the past week in Florida. Hospitalizations have increased by 12%.

Walt Disney World hasn’t announced any decision to reinstate facial coverings yet.

Universal Orlando says masks will be required at all public indoor locations and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the lines to when they leave.

The park has had a busy holiday season with popular rides this week reporting waits of up to three hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped out of ambulance and was hit by a...
Patient hit by car after jumping out ambulance in Biloxi
Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
The teen’s body was found on Highway 15 south of Posey Bridge Road, according to Harrison...
Gulfport teen identified as victim in Harrison County homicide
A video taken by a witness shows first responders working quickly to administer Narcan to a man...
Narcan used to save man’s life after overdose in Waveland parking lot, say police
Joseph Moore stands for a portrait at a park in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021....
He wore a wire, risked his life to expose who was in the KKK

Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share their family Christmas card.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share their family Christmas card
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
Marquez Family
Parents welcome quadruplets just in time for the holidays
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter jury returns for fourth day of deliberations
A group of migrant families walk from the Rio Grande, the river separating the U.S. and Mexico...
US has reunited 100 children separated from parents under Trump administration