Crisp today. Milder and slightly muggier by Christmas Day Saturday.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Another beautiful sunny day is in store. Cold morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s will quickly warm into the 60s this afternoon so it’ll be similar to yesterday. A crisp and dry feel continues today. But the humidity will be somewhat higher tomorrow for Christmas Eve Friday as well as for Christmas Day Saturday. Still expecting near-record warmth with highs in the mid 70s tomorrow through the weekend. No rain chances are expected until maybe around the middle or second half of next week closer to New Year’s.

