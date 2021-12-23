WLOX Careers
Things to consider before adopting that holiday pet

Things to consider before adopting that holiday pet
Things to consider before adopting that holiday pet(WLBT)
By Holly Emery
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The gift of a pet to a loved one seems like the perfect way to surprise them on Christmas morning.

However, Debra Boswell with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League says a new pet isn’t just any gift - it’s a gift with commitment.

“You get excited and you want it to be perfect, but any experienced pet owner can tell you it’s never perfect. No matter what,” she said.

Dr. Troy Majure is a veterinarian in Jackson. He says there are a lot of things people need to consider because putting the ribbon on a pet.

“This Christmas or anytime, you need to do the research. You need to know, just because it’s cute and fluffy, it may not be cute and fluffy 6 months from now. It may out-grow the house that you’re in.”

“Think about your work schedule. Do you have the time?” added Boswell. “Think about your finances, house breaking. Do you have an appropriate environment for that dog?”

Boswell says more often than not, people adopt a pet before thinking about the long-term - which usually results in a pet going back to the shelter after it’s become attached.

“It’s traumatic for any animal coming into any type of shelter environment. You know, that’s not a stuffed dog or cat, these little animals have emotions and they bond and they love just like we do.”

Animal experts say if you haven’t been thinking about getting one of those cute little guys before the holidays, then folks should take more time to think before they adopt.

“Make sure you understand the pet, understand what you’re doing, and it will make everything very good. We need pets,” concluded Majure.

