WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

South Mississippi clinic sees uptick in coronavirus cases ahead of holidays

By Josh Jackson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi healthcare professionals said they’re seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases. This comes days before Christmas with even more family gatherings expected.

“Just even this morning, we’re starting to see more positive cases,” said Dr. George Loukatos. “We’re anticipating a spike.”

Dr. Loukatos said he had six positive cases of COVID-19 at his clinic on Wednesday. It’s the highest number he’s seen since August.

He’s bracing for the uptick as numbers are increasing in neighboring states like Alabama and Louisiana. And with the Omicron variant being highly transmissible, holiday travel and gatherings won’t help reduce the spread.

“What we’ve learned already about Omicron is that it’s much more transmissible, even more so than Delta so thankfully, those people who are vaccinated are not getting terribly sick and the symptoms are pretty minor,” Loukatos said.

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport said there hasn’t been a big jump in testing or in positivity rates, which are hovering around 5-10 percent.

“I think the biggest thing right now is to get vaccinated,” said Loukatos. “We still are lagging United States-wise we are at about 70% of people who have had at least their first two doses.”

President Biden announced this week, when it comes to the Omicron variant, there’s reason to be concerned but no reason to panic. Adding, at-home rapid tests will be sent to millions of Americans in January.

“I would caution people very seriously against using at-home tests,” Loukatos said. “The sensitivity is very poor. If you’re asymptomatic and just taking it because you’ve been exposed, the sensitivity, meaning you’re going to have a positive test if you actually have it, is only 35%, so it’s going to miss over half the cases of asymptomatic people. Even if you’re having symptoms, it’s only 65%.

Dr. Loukatos said he recommends seeing your local healthcare provider to get tested, if possible because insurers are still mandated to pay for it, making it free of cost for most people.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
This all happened on Highway 67 just north of Highway 15. Police say AMR was traveling with a...
Patient hit by car after jumping out ambulance in Biloxi
Terry Alan Erwin, 44, of Lucedale is accused of injuring a deputy during an early morning chase...
Lucedale man arrested after deputy’s foot run over
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
A video taken by a witness shows first responders working quickly to administer Narcan to a man...
Narcan used to save man’s life after overdose in Waveland parking lot, say police

Latest News

Seven-year-old Bella Seal was honored Wednesday as a Mississippi Hero.
Gulfport girl with end-stage kidney failure honored as Mississippi Hero
Health care workers are battling a nationwide blood shortage that’s caused supply numbers to...
Blood drives critical during record supply shortage nationwide
The entire process takes between 15 to 40 minutes.
HOW TO: Your step by step guide for at-home Covid-19 tests
Next week the Red Cross will be at Pass Christian Senior Center on Tuesday and at Edgewater...
As the nation's blood supply is low, Memorial Hospital hosts blood drive