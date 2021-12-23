South Mississippi clinic sees uptick in coronavirus cases ahead of holidays

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi healthcare professionals said they’re seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases. This comes days before Christmas with even more family gatherings expected.

“Just even this morning, we’re starting to see more positive cases,” said Dr. George Loukatos. “We’re anticipating a spike.”

Dr. Loukatos said he had six positive cases of COVID-19 at his clinic on Wednesday. It’s the highest number he’s seen since August.

He’s bracing for the uptick as numbers are increasing in neighboring states like Alabama and Louisiana. And with the Omicron variant being highly transmissible, holiday travel and gatherings won’t help reduce the spread.

“What we’ve learned already about Omicron is that it’s much more transmissible, even more so than Delta so thankfully, those people who are vaccinated are not getting terribly sick and the symptoms are pretty minor,” Loukatos said.

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport said there hasn’t been a big jump in testing or in positivity rates, which are hovering around 5-10 percent.

“I think the biggest thing right now is to get vaccinated,” said Loukatos. “We still are lagging United States-wise we are at about 70% of people who have had at least their first two doses.”

President Biden announced this week, when it comes to the Omicron variant, there’s reason to be concerned but no reason to panic. Adding, at-home rapid tests will be sent to millions of Americans in January.

“I would caution people very seriously against using at-home tests,” Loukatos said. “The sensitivity is very poor. If you’re asymptomatic and just taking it because you’ve been exposed, the sensitivity, meaning you’re going to have a positive test if you actually have it, is only 35%, so it’s going to miss over half the cases of asymptomatic people. Even if you’re having symptoms, it’s only 65%.

Dr. Loukatos said he recommends seeing your local healthcare provider to get tested, if possible because insurers are still mandated to pay for it, making it free of cost for most people.

