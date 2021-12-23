Remains found confirmed as Felicia Cox

PONTOTOC CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The remains of a woman found in Pontotoc County earlier this month have been confirmed as those of Felicia Cox.

District Attorney John Weddle says a DNA match was made to compare samples from the remains and Cox’s daughter.

Autopsy results are expected within two weeks, but her remains were found on December 12th.

Former brother-in-law and death row inmate David Cox revealed the location of her body in a letter mailed following his execution last month.

The remains were found on his former property west of Pontotoc.

According to the district attorney, David Cox admitted to killing Felecia Cox, who had not been seen since 2007.

The state executed David Cox for killing his wife and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter in 2010.

