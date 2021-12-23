WLOX Careers
Parents welcome quadruplets just in time for the holidays

By Sam Bauman and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – Mariah and Jose Marquez welcomed quadruplets just in time for the holiday, defying all odds.

When the couple had their first child five years ago, doctors told them their daughter was “a miracle” because Mariah had some fertility issues.

“We tried for about four years, and nothing really worked,” Mariah told WTOC.

Defying the odds once, they decided to try again. The couple reached out to a fertility doctor, and Mariah got pregnant.

“We kind of went from, ‘oh it’s twins,’ to ‘oh, no it’s triplets,’ to finally, ‘you’re having quadruplets!’ And we were shocked,” she said.

According to neonatologist Dr. Ben Mackowiak, the odds of having quadruplets are anywhere from 1 in 500,000 to 1 in a million pregnancies.

Aside from beating the odds, a pregnancy like this can come with complications.

“It definitely requires more coordination, but this is what we do. We’re set up to take care of complex cases here at Memorial Health,” Mackowiak said.

The quadruplets made their arrival Dec. 15, at 33 weeks.

Jameson was born first (3 pounds, 12 ounces), followed by Andrew (4 pounds, 4 ounces), Joseph (4 pounds, 7 ounces) and finally Delilah (3 pounds, 1 ounce).

Mariah said their daughter went through major surgery at just 3 days old.

“She’s really just fighting and doing amazing,” Mariah said. “She’s definitely going to give her brothers a run for their money.”

The quads are now healthy and growing each day.

This holiday season they’re focusing on the blessings right under their nose.

“Going from thinking that could never happen, to having your heart so entirely full, is just the most incredible feeling,” Mariah said.

This is the first time in seven years that quadruplets have been born at Memorial.

This set of quads will remain in the NICU until they’re strong enough to eat on their own.

Copyright 2021 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

