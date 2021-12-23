WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn reports COVID infection

FILE - House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., and Chairman of the House Select...
FILE - House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., and Chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021, on the coronavirus crisis. Clyburn said Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, he has tested positive for COVID-19, though he is fully vaccinated with a booster and has no symptoms.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, though he is fully vaccinated with a booster and has no symptoms.

“America is in a new phase of this pandemic,” Clyburn, 81, said in a statement. “No one is immune.”

The South Carolina Democrat said he tested negative for COVID-19 last week ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to South Carolina State University.

“On Sunday, my entire family took at-home tests as a precaution prior to my granddaughter’s wedding, which took place today,” he said. The home test was inconclusive, he said, and he quarantined and took another test Monday.

Clyburn said it took 56 hours to get results, which came back positive. He remains quarantined and missed the wedding.

Two senators and another House lawmaker said recently they have tested positive for COVID-19 after having been vaccinated: U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
This all happened on Highway 67 just north of Highway 15. Police say AMR was traveling with a...
Patient hit by car after jumping out ambulance in Biloxi
Terry Alan Erwin, 44, of Lucedale is accused of injuring a deputy during an early morning chase...
Lucedale man arrested after deputy’s foot run over
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
A video taken by a witness shows first responders working quickly to administer Narcan to a man...
Narcan used to save man’s life after overdose in Waveland parking lot, say police

Latest News

South Mississippi healthcare professionals said they’re seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases....
South Mississippi clinic sees uptick in coronavirus cases ahead of holidays
FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
Congressional panel investigates deadly Astroworld concert
On Wednesday in Gulfport, a big group stepped up to make sure as many as possible won’t go...
Volunteers distribute 300 boxes of food in Gulfport
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Jurors at Kim Potter trial end 3rd day of deliberations with no verdict