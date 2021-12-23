WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements

FILE - Light from the morning sun illuminates the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3,...
FILE - Light from the morning sun illuminates the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for health care workers. The announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, comes amid rising coronavirus cases.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, an announcement that comes amid rising coronavirus cases.

The high court announced late Wednesday that it would hear arguments in the cases on Jan. 7. The court had not been scheduled to hear cases again until Jan. 10.

An appellate panel ruled on Friday that the vaccine or testing regime for workers at larger companies could take effect. The plan requires workers at larger companies to be vaccinated or wear face masks and get tested weekly. The requirement could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The court will have to grapple with whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has the authority to impose such a requirement. The requirement had been scheduled to take effect Jan. 4.

The court also will hear arguments over a rule published Nov. 5 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid that applies to a wide range of health care providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding. It requires their workers to receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. It was projected to affect more than 17 million workers in about 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers. Decisions by lower courts have the mandate blocked in about half of states.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
This all happened on Highway 67 just north of Highway 15. Police say AMR was traveling with a...
Patient hit by car after jumping out ambulance in Biloxi
Terry Alan Erwin, 44, of Lucedale is accused of injuring a deputy during an early morning chase...
Lucedale man arrested after deputy’s foot run over
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
A video taken by a witness shows first responders working quickly to administer Narcan to a man...
Narcan used to save man’s life after overdose in Waveland parking lot, say police

Latest News

FILE - Sally Ann Howes dances on stage of the ball room of the Americana Hotel while sitting on...
‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ actor Sally Ann Howes dies at 91
Health care workers are battling a nationwide blood shortage that’s caused supply numbers to...
Blood drives critical during record supply shortage nationwide
A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package