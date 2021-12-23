WLOX Careers
Gulfport girl with end-stage kidney failure honored as Mississippi Hero

Seven-year-old Bella Seal was honored Wednesday as a Mississippi Hero.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport girl was honored as a Mississippi Hero. Bella Seal, who has end-stage renal failure, was nominated by her mother.

But the group that created the honor, felt both deserved recognition. Bella turns eight years old in January.

And this is the first time, she has sat on Santa’s lap.

Her mother, Desiree Seal, nominated her to receive the honor through the Gulfport group, Mississippi Heroes, that celebrates caregivers. But Seal said her daughter is a caregiver herself.

“I mean, she’s my hero,” Seal said. “There’s no way I could go through anything that she’s been through. And, she smiles through it all. She makes us laugh when she knows we need it.”

Bella also received gifts from Santa, the Sea Wolves hockey team and Mississippi Heroes. Seal was also honored, but her attention is always deflected to Bella. “She has taught me more patience than I would have ever thought.”

For Bella, this celebration was what she hoped for. “I’m going to have a really good happy Christmas,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

