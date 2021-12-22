WLOX Careers
Wednesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A great morning for your hat, gloves, and heavy winter coat with cold winter temperatures in the 30s. You may even see a few patches of frost around or before sunrise on the lawn or the car roof or house roof. Thanks to much sunnier skies expected today, temperatures should reach the lower 60s by this afternoon which would be around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. Another round of cold 30s will be possible overnight tonight and more patchy frost can’t be ruled out. Dry high pressure is taking over our weather pattern for the rest of this week, causing rain chances to drop to near-zero percent through the weekend. A significant warm up is still expected later this week with temperatures hitting above-normal if not near-record values in the mild 70s by Christmas Eve Friday and Christmas Day Saturday.

