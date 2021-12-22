Wanted man on the run with 3 kids in Texas, deputies say

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas (KSAT) - Authorities in Texas need the public’s help locating a wanted man and his three children. An Amber Alert was issued for the kids Tuesday night.

Deputies with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office say 40-year-old Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is believed to be traveling on foot with his three children in the Rio Medina or Castroville areas.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for Wright’s three younger children: 11-year-old Jonathan Wright, 9-year-old Lucas Wright and 8-year-old Ariana Wright. They were last seen Monday with their dad near Settlers Pass, a neighborhood in Rio Medina outside of Castroville, deputies say.

Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is believed to be traveling on foot with his three children, ages 8, 9 and 11, in the Rio Medina or Castroville areas of Texas. (Source: Texas Dept of Public Safety, KSAT via CNN)

Authorities say the children were without shelter Monday night. They have no money, food, or cellphones, according to Sheriff Randy Brown.

Brown says Wright was traveling with his wife and five children when their car became disabled. That’s when the family took off on foot and decided to live off the land.

Wright’s wife and his two older children were seen walking to a store in Rio Medina, Brown said. A deputy stopped them and found out the family was on the run.

The wife then told police Wright has multiple warrants out of Mooresville, North Carolina, for sex crimes against minors. Brown said Wright’s children are not associated with those warrants.

Authorities searched an area of land on FM 2676 between CR 366 & 271. The family has been known to camp out in the woods.

Brown says it’s time for the younger children to get to safety with their mother and older siblings.

“My understanding, his kids think their dad hung the moon. Well, he needs to step up and let them be in a safe place while he goes and fights his own battle,” he said.

Deputies say if you see Wright, you should not approach him. Authorities ask that you call 911 if you see him or his children.

Wright is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5′9″, weighs 170 pounds and was last seen wearing an all-green jacket.

Jonathan has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 4′8″ and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing all-green outerwear, an L.L. Bean bright blue undercoat and gray Adidas shoes with red bottoms.

Lucas has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 4′5″ and weighs 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing all-green outerwear, an L.L. Bean orange, blue and white undercoat and gray Adidas shoes with red bottoms.

Ariana has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 4′5″ and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing all-green outerwear, an L.L. Bean purple undercoat and brown boots with a camo leaf top.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Medina County Dispatch Office at 830-741-6153.

