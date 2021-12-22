WLOX Careers
‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possessing child porn

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An Adams County man has been charged with over 1,000 counts of possessing child pornography.

An arrest warrant for Tyler Anthony Keith, 29, was obtained Tuesday by deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten says the investigation into this case has been going on for around two weeks.

According to a press release Wednesday, this was a “very disturbing case” and the sheriff expects more charges to be filed.

“Sheriff Patten said that he is proud of his investigators because these cases are not easy to work, but these predators need to be removed [from] society...” the press release read.

Keith is currently incarcerated in Galveston, Texas on unrelated charges and will be extradited back to Adams County to face the charges.

