WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS

Money
Money(WRDW)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 1,500 families in Mississippi with children who qualify for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive an extra deposit for the holidays.

Mississippi Department of Human Services made the announcement Wednesday.

More than 1,500 low-income households will receive a one-time payment of $1,000 in emergency financial assistance.

You do not have to apply for the benefits.

MDHS says each eligible recipient will receive a letter informing them of the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund (PEAF) payment.

The individuals receiving the funds are Mississippi residents and active TANF recipients.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide more cash assistance to needy Mississippi families,” said Human Services Director Robert “Bob” Anderson. “We know that many families are still struggling to meet their basic needs, and this assistance will help them this holiday season.”

The funds are possible through a $4.7 million appropriation called PEAF authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

MDHS began distributing the benefits on December 17, 2021, to recipients’ accounts via their Way2Go card.

If a family receives notice of PEAF eligibility but does not receive payment via their Way2Go card, you are asked to call your local county office.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Alan Erwin, 44, of Lucedale is accused of injuring a deputy during an early morning chase...
Lucedale man arrested after deputy’s foot run over
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
Coast Transit pedestrian tramway construction will begin next year in Gulfport
Governor Reeves authorizes one-time hazard pay for state law enforcement officers
Governor Reeves authorizes one-time hazard pay for state law enforcement officers

Latest News

covid
What are the COVID-19 concerns ahead of the Mardi Gras crowds?
After a wonderful Wednesday, more 30s possible again early tomorrow. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Wednesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Four South Mississippi residents now have their names in the state fishing record book.
Four Coast residents set state fishing records
The Cedar Lake exit getting onto Interstate 10 westbound opened back up early Tuesday morning....
Cedar Lake exit back open after being closed for six weeks