Ole Miss fraternity suspended until 2025 for violating hazing policy
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fraternity at Ole Miss has been suspended until 2025 after violating the university’s hazing policy.

The Lambda Pi chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated of the University of Mississippi was notified by the university that it’s suspended until January 1, 2025.

The suspension stems from hazing allegations from the Spring 2020 semester. The decision to suspend the fraternity was reached by the University Judicial Council after the six-member board found the chapter responsible for violating the hazing policy.

This suspension also comes after seven Ole Miss fraternity members were charged with cyberstalking in November and the Pi Kappa Alpha at the university was suspended until May 2025.

To view the letter sent to all students and members of the Fraternity & Sorority Life, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

