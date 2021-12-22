Ocean Springs church hosts Sweet Treat Camp

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - With kids out of school this week, parents are rushing to do last-minute shopping. On Tuesday morning, Friends of Arts Culture and Education, also called FACE, stepped up to the plate.

“It was basically a chance for parents to go out and have an extra couple of hours to go Christmas shopping,” said chef Stephanie Paoletti. “We played Santa’s workshop.”

Parents dropped off the little ones at Christus Victor Lutheran Church in Ocean Springs for a fun-filled morning making sweet treats, and Paoletti led the way.

“I loaded them up with sugar and then I sent them home is in a synopsis, what I did” she said.

Before they left, she put the young chefs to work.

“I made cookies and then I made some reindeer,” said Clark Kowalewski. “I made one or two reindeer and then I made some reindeer food.”

While kids worked with the pastry wizard, they also learned valuable lessons.

“They always want to be in the kitchen,” Paoletti said. “Parents either don’t have time or the kids don’t have the confidence to be in the kitchen. So to be able to do that with them and get them to realize what’s hot and sharp is important. That was important to me but also I think an important lesson this time of year for the parents at home.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.