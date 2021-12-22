Gulf Coast stores feel the heat in final stretch before Christmas

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s just days now before Christmas and retail business is heating up for the final stretch.

Despite advancing numbers of COVID cases, the Pecan House in Gulfport is slammed.

“It’s been very busy,” said staffer Sandy Dearman. “Even the Christmas rush started a few weeks before Thanksgiving. We have people waiting at the door before we even open.”

Dearman said the Pecan House has needed at least two deliveries a day to keep up with demand.

“A lot of it is gift items,” she said. “Corporations buy from us also, so we have large orders from them.”

While the pandemic doesn’t seem to be affecting customers, she said it’s affecting those deliveries.

“We were getting them in late,” she said. “We ordered in July and they came in November.”

But Geraldine Hawthorne of Gulfport found what she needed. Sometimes, patience is a virtue.

“You don’t go get everything,” she said. “You wait, because some things the prices may drop and stuff. So, you don’t want to miss out on a bargain.”

And not all of it what she needs is about sales.

“Well, to greet people. To meet people,” she said. “Sometimes you run into people you haven’t seen in a while.”

It’s the same for shopper Erin Kolb.

“We didn’t get to do a lot of shopping in person last year so, it’s been really great to get out and just see people and to see the different small businesses and what they have to offer,” said Kolb.

The National Retail Federation forecasted that holiday sales during November and December would grow as much as 10.5 percent over 2020.

Meghan Butterfield, owner of The Radish Loft in Gulfport, said her boutique is doing well because of local buy-in.

“Surprisingly, we did pretty well last year,” she said. “This year has been better. And, I think, because we’re in the neighborhood and surrounded by locals, they have decided to support us and we’re so grateful for that.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.