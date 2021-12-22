Four Coast residents set state fishing records

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Four South Mississippi residents now have their names in the state fishing record book.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified four state fishing records this month.

Rodie Armes, 11, of Pass Christian set the youth record for Ladyfish (Elops saurus) using conventional tackle with a fish weighing 2 pounds, 11.04 ounces.

Blake Bosarge, 13, of Gautier set the youth record for Scamp (Mycteroperca phenax) using conventional tackle with a fish weighing 20 pounds, 12 ounces.

Dustin Conway of Ocean Springs set a conventional tackle record for Golden Tilefish (Lopholatilus chamaeleonticeps) with a fish weighing 20 pounds, 11.68 ounces.

Jordan Matthews of Gulfport set a conventional tackle record for Inshore Lizardfish (Synodus foeten) with a fish weighing 9.1 ounces.

