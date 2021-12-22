WLOX Careers
Four Coast residents set state fishing records

Four South Mississippi residents now have their names in the state fishing record book.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Four South Mississippi residents now have their names in the state fishing record book.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified four state fishing records this month.

Rodie Armes, 11, of Pass Christian set the youth record for Ladyfish (Elops saurus) using conventional tackle with a fish weighing 2 pounds, 11.04 ounces.

Blake Bosarge, 13, of Gautier set the youth record for Scamp (Mycteroperca phenax) using conventional tackle with a fish weighing 20 pounds, 12 ounces.

Dustin Conway of Ocean Springs set a conventional tackle record for Golden Tilefish (Lopholatilus chamaeleonticeps) with a fish weighing 20 pounds, 11.68 ounces.

Jordan Matthews of Gulfport set a conventional tackle record for Inshore Lizardfish (Synodus foeten) with a fish weighing 9.1 ounces.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.

