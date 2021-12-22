Delta still dominate in Mississippi, but holiday travel could bring omicron wave

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday marks the first official day of winter, and the flu cases across the Coast reflect the time of year.

“What we’re seeing with the flu is that it’s even more pronounced. It’s a high fever. It’s more achiness-- it’s a really abrupt onset,” Dr. Stephen Demetropoulis at the Singing River Medical Clinic in Ocean Springs said.

Dr. Demetropoulis and his staff are conducting several tests daily for both coronavirus and influenza. Right now, flu cases exceed coronavirus cases.

The clinic is seeing an average of 7.7 new cases of coronavirus per day, far less than when the delta variant peaked this summer.

According to the State Health Department, Mississippi only has two confirmed cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19, but doctors predict that will change as people begin to return home from holiday travel.

“A lot of the omicron is going to spread through the more densely populated areas. Areas that would have more international travel, and then it will just trickle down into the Southern area,” said Christ Ayer, clinical pharmacist with Signing River Health Systems. “As people become more mobile, especially during the holiday times, people start visiting around, we’re going to start to see this variant travel throughout the region.”

A sampling of positive COVID-19 cases is sent to the State Health Department in Jackson, which then determines which variants are present. You can see in this graph with data through Dec. 19, delta remains the predominant variant in the Magnolia State.

COVID‐19 Cases* by Variants of Concern and Date of Collection, Mississippi, January 1 ‐ December 19, 2021 (MSDH)

However, doctors here worry that when omicron does come, people might not realize they are infected.

“One of my biggest concerns is most of the symptoms in the omicron patients appear to be mild, so people could be lulled into a false sense of security thinking they just have the common cold, a sinus infection, something like that and they won’t get tested, but yet they’re going to continue to go to holiday gatherings and potentially spread because we know this virus is highly transmissible,” Ayers said.

Health professionals urge those who are immunocompromised, at-risk, or who will be around such people to be cautious this holiday season. Washing your hands, wearing a mask, and getting vaccinated are all things doctors say you can do to protect yourself and others.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.