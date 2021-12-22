WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Cedar Lake exit back open after being closed for six weeks

The work is expected to continue on I-10 between the Cedar Lake and Woolmarket exits for the next 2-3 weeks.
The Cedar Lake exit getting onto Interstate 10 westbound opened back up early Tuesday morning....
The Cedar Lake exit getting onto Interstate 10 westbound opened back up early Tuesday morning. The exit was closed on Nov. 9 as crews worked to resurface the ramp, forcing drivers to detour to I-110 or Woolmarket in order to head west on the interstate.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A busy Biloxi exit ramp is back open after being closed since early November.

The Cedar Lake exit getting onto Interstate 10 westbound opened back up early Tuesday morning. The exit was closed on Nov. 9 as crews worked to resurface the ramp, forcing drivers to detour to I-110 or Woolmarket in order to head west on the interstate.

Initially, it was only supposed to be closed for two weeks but the closure lasted six weeks due to weather delays, said MDOT.

The resurfacing and paving project continues on I-10 between Cedar Lake exit 44 and Woolmarket exit 41, leaving traffic congested on the interstate in both the east- and westbound lanes of that section. Those nightly closures, which have seen traffic reduced to two lanes instead of three in the evening and nighttime hours, is expected to be complete on Jan. 7, 2022, according to MDOT.

For a live look at traffic conditions in Mississippi, visit MDOT’s Traffic map by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Alan Erwin, 44, of Lucedale is accused of injuring a deputy during an early morning chase...
Lucedale man arrested after deputy’s foot run over
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
Coast Transit pedestrian tramway construction will begin next year in Gulfport
Governor Reeves authorizes one-time hazard pay for state law enforcement officers
Governor Reeves authorizes one-time hazard pay for state law enforcement officers

Latest News

Highway 90 in Biloxi is back open after a traffic accident Thursday morning caused the...
Hwy. 90 in Biloxi back open after traffic accident
The bridge was stuck in the open position causing traffic delays Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Fort Bayou Bridge back open to traffic
According to AAA, 48 million people are expected to be traveling by car this Thanksgiving. This...
MHP begins Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period
Starting Monday, Nov. 15th, the Fort Bayou drawbridge connecting St. Martin and Ocean Springs...
HAPPENING TONIGHT: Fort Bayou drawbridge to close for overnight repairs