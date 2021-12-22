Cedar Lake exit back open after being closed for six weeks

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A busy Biloxi exit ramp is back open after being closed since early November.

The Cedar Lake exit getting onto Interstate 10 westbound opened back up early Tuesday morning. The exit was closed on Nov. 9 as crews worked to resurface the ramp, forcing drivers to detour to I-110 or Woolmarket in order to head west on the interstate.

Initially, it was only supposed to be closed for two weeks but the closure lasted six weeks due to weather delays, said MDOT.

The west bound on-ramp to I-10 from Cedar Lake Rd. is back open after being closed for a little more than a month. pic.twitter.com/NU1uqGu5th — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) December 22, 2021

The resurfacing and paving project continues on I-10 between Cedar Lake exit 44 and Woolmarket exit 41, leaving traffic congested on the interstate in both the east- and westbound lanes of that section. Those nightly closures, which have seen traffic reduced to two lanes instead of three in the evening and nighttime hours, is expected to be complete on Jan. 7, 2022, according to MDOT.

For a live look at traffic conditions in Mississippi, visit MDOT’s Traffic map by clicking here.

